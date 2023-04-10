FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cool start to the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool & breezy weather will be the main story to kick off the work week. Thankfully, sunshine will warm temperatures up throughout the new week.
TODAY
Winds are breezy today with gusts up to 20-25 mph. A brisk northeast wind will keep those morning temperatures on the cool side. We’re starting off this morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cool morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today.
Highs will remain cool for this time of year, but at least we are dry. The weekend rain is a thing of the past and the forecast continues to improve as we head into the middle of the work week.
WARMING UP
Highs will climb as we head into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be warmer each day with the upper 60s to lower 70s by Tuesday. As we move through the week, temperatures will reach the mid 70s for the beaches by Thursday and the upper 70s for inland areas. An area of high pressure will keep us dry through Thursday with a few more clouds increasing Thursday night and into Friday morning.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
An incoming low pressure system will bring a warm front to the Carolinas by the end of the work week. Rain chances along the front will be expected on Friday under a mix of sun & clouds. Right now, rain chances will remain scattered at 30%. As the low pressure system moves toward the Carolinas, rain chances will remain in the forecast for Saturday & Sunday.
There’s a lot that we will need to watch over this week. If this system were to slow down or stall out, rain chances would increase for the weekend. For now, we will keep rain chances at 30% each day Friday-Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday and climb into the 80s for inland locations Saturday & Sunday.
