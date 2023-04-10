FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cool start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool & breezy weather will be the main story to kick off the work week. Thankfully, sunshine will warm temperatures up throughout the new week.

TODAY

Winds are breezy today with gusts up to 20-25 mph. A brisk northeast wind will keep those morning temperatures on the cool side. We’re starting off this morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cool morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today.

Breezy! That's the story for today with temperatures stuck in the mid 60s. (WMBF)

Highs will remain cool for this time of year, but at least we are dry. The weekend rain is a thing of the past and the forecast continues to improve as we head into the middle of the work week.

WARMING UP

Highs will climb as we head into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be warmer each day with the upper 60s to lower 70s by Tuesday. As we move through the week, temperatures will reach the mid 70s for the beaches by Thursday and the upper 70s for inland areas. An area of high pressure will keep us dry through Thursday with a few more clouds increasing Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s by the middle of the week before rain chances return for Friday and into the weekend. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

An incoming low pressure system will bring a warm front to the Carolinas by the end of the work week. Rain chances along the front will be expected on Friday under a mix of sun & clouds. Right now, rain chances will remain scattered at 30%. As the low pressure system moves toward the Carolinas, rain chances will remain in the forecast for Saturday & Sunday.

Friday will bring our next rain chance with showers and a few storms possible throughout the day. (WMBF)

There’s a lot that we will need to watch over this week. If this system were to slow down or stall out, rain chances would increase for the weekend. For now, we will keep rain chances at 30% each day Friday-Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday and climb into the 80s for inland locations Saturday & Sunday.

Rain chances return to the forecast for Friday and through the weekend. (WMBF)

