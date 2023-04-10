Submit a Tip
Dillon police searching for driver in pedestrian hit-and-run near restaurant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are asking for help to identify the person involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run.

The Dillon Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 near the High Cotton Bar and Grill.

The driver was in a dark-colored sedan heading west on East Main Street towards Hwy 301.

WMBF News has reached out to the Dillon Police Department to get more information on the case and to see how the victim is doing. We are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on the driver or the incident is asked to call Investigator Pam Leach at (843) 506-2084 or our anonymous Tip Line at (843) 774-0051 ext 800.

