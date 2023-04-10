Critical injuries reported after car hits tree along Highway 9 in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has lanes blocked in the Little River area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of E. Highway 9 near Highway 31 where they said a car hit a tree.

First responders said someone had to be extricated from the car and critical injuries are reported in the crash.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area of Highway 31 and E. Highway 9. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are blocked due to the crash.

