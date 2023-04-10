Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: 1 killed in weekend shooting in Florence County

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office revealed one person was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 26-year-old Rashawn Dickerson of Florence.

Investigators were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to Pindo Court, which is off North Cashua Drive, for a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found two victims.

The condition of the other victim in the shooting is unknown.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said more information at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SC native and WWII veteran John Henry Holladay, Jr. turns 100 years old.
WWII veteran turns 100 in the Midlands, recounts time in the Army and boxing career
Myrtle Beach City Council is set to hear a proposed plan for seasonal housing for J1 students
Developer proposes international residence hall in Myrtle Beach for J1 students
file photo
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home