Coroner: 1 killed in weekend shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office revealed one person was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 26-year-old Rashawn Dickerson of Florence.

Investigators were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to Pindo Court, which is off North Cashua Drive, for a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found two victims.

The condition of the other victim in the shooting is unknown.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said more information at a later time.

