Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in a used car lot in Lumberton.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, on Friday at 12:01 p.m., officers were called to 404 South Chippewa Street, where McNeill Used Cars is located, where a possible dead body in a car was reported.

Officers arrived and found a female who appeared to have died several weeks earlier.

The report states that the female appeared to have gone to sleep in the car and never woke up.

The body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office in Raleigh for autopsy and identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

