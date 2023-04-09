Submit a Tip
Shooting claims man’s life on Easter Sunday in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State investigators have been called in to help with a homicide investigation in Darlington County, according to the coroner.

Coroner Todd Hardee said he was called on Sunday afternoon to Elmwood Drive in the Hartsville area where a man was found shot and killed.

He said the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office requested that the State Law Enforcement Division help in the case.

Information on the victim’s identity and what led up to the shooting hasn’t been released at this point.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

Check back with WMBF News for updates as this story develops.

