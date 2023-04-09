Myrtle Beach unveils latest design for WWII memorial; groundbreaking expected in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach provided a design update to the World War II memorial that will be built at Warbird Park.

The memorial will pay homage to veterans who fought in the war and the role the Grand Strand played during WWII.

What’s now Warbird Park used to be an army airfield where soldiers trained.

The memorial will cover 2,000 square feet, and will include a plaza with the world’s seven continents engraved into the concrete with markers indicating where all the battles took place.

There will also be light columns surrounding the plaza representing each branch of the military.

The city expects groundbreaking on the memorial to take place in May. Officials are also aiming for the memorial dedication to take place in November.

There are also plans for additional parking at Warbird Park, along with a permanent restroom.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.