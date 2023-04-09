Submit a Tip
Isle of Palms restaurant offers free meals for first responders

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen is offering free meals for all first responders this weekend.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A restaurant on Isle of Palms wants to honor first responders after a beach shooting left six people hurt Friday.

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen is offering free meals for all first responders this weekend.

One of the restaurant’s managers, Shawn Stullenbarger, says they want people to understand that first responders do a lot.

“We wanted to do it cause of everything they do for us,” Stullenbarger says. “Especially in light of yesterday, we wanted to take care of them.”

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says first responders get “priority” seating when they dine inside. First responders can also place to-go orders, according to the post.

Discounts are not just this weekend, as Stullenbarger says they always try to offer deals for first responders.

