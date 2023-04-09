Investigators capture Robeson County man accused of killing girlfriend

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend is now in custody.

Robeson County investigators arrested Richardo Clark around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Parnell Road in Lumberton.

Authorities were called Friday night to Riley Circle in Lumberton for a domestic dispute. Minutes after the call, Robeson County E911 operators received a second call about a person being shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 34-year-old Zonna Locklear dead inside her home.

Clark is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

