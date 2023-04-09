Submit a Tip
Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigates late-night shooting; 2 hurt

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a late-night shooting in Florence County.

Investigators were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to Pindo Court, which is off North Cashua Drive, for a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found two victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said more information at a later time.

