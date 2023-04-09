Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Easter morning showers will begin to taper off lunch time, with gradual afternoon clearing

By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re still tracking showers in the morning but there’s no need to cancel your Easter plans. Rain showers will taper off by lunchtime.

TODAY

Easter Sunday will start off with lingering mist and drizzle and light rain that slowly tapers off through the day. The latest model data this morning keeps the rain chances along the Grand Strand around through at least the first half of the day. A few breaks in those showers should arrive by the afternoon plans on Sunday. We will still remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain ending this morning
Rain ending this morning(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds are going to gradually clear out throughout the night. Northeast winds will continue to funnel in cooler air tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low 40s inland and upper 40s along the Grand Strand. Overall, a quiet but chilly night ahead.

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER AHEAD

We start off the work week on a beautiful note. Monday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid 60s across our area. Sunshine continues through Thursday with temperatures gradually increasing to the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. Our next rain chance won’t be arriving till the end of the week!

Nice start to the work week
Nice start to the work week(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the...
Dog spends 730 days at North Myrtle Beach shelter waiting for loving home
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
file photo
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington
beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decided to postpone their game on Saturday due to the rainy weather.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans postpone Saturday's game due to inclement weather
Cold and damp Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Cold and damp Saturday followed by improvements for Easter
.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and damp Saturday followed by improvements for Easter