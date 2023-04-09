Developer proposes international residence hall in Myrtle Beach for J1 students

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - International students who come to work in Myrtle Beach for the summer, could have an easier time getting housing.

During the busy summer season, students in the J1 Visa Program come to the Grand Strand, and many work as lifeguards, in the hospitality industry and at Myrtle Beach attractions.

For businesses like Peaches Corner, having the extra help is much-needed

“Down here in the summertime, it’s go, go, go, seven days a week,” said the general manager for Peaches Corner, Mark Tita. “Being able to have extra hands here makes it much easier to handle business.”

But over the past few years, Tita said he’s noticed it’s been a struggle to find housing for J1 students.

In fact, he said Peaches Corner helps provide housing to international students so they can work at the iconic restaurant.

“A lot of people just struggle to find a place when they get down here, and the inconvenience of sometimes having to pay severely over the odd to be down here,” Tita explained.

But a possible solution for the housing struggles could be on the horizon.

General Engineering requested to rezone 7.62 acres of land at the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue from highway commercial to a planned unit development.

The developers want to create a multi-unit dormitory-style residence hall to house temporary international students during the summer season. Documents show it’s a way to provide safe housing for students who are thousands of miles away from home.

The complex would have amenities such as laundry service, outdoor recreational fields, security transportation stops and even a cafeteria, according to the rezoning request.

Tita said he’s on board for building a housing complex for J1 students.

“That’s a great idea. I think it makes their experience a less stressful one, gives them what they need and comes down to being able to work for the summer. And it also gives the local businesses a chance to actually use them because they will be down here and have a place to live,” Tita said.

During the planning commission meeting, 11 people did oppose the project, but the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning request.

The rezoning request is now in the hands of the Myrtle Beach City Council. The proposal will have its first reading during Tuesday’s meeting.

If the request passes both readings, the first phase of the international residence hall could be completed by 2025.

