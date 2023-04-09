Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - You might want to think twice before hiding Easter eggs outside this year.

Channel 3 has received several reports of bears going through Easter eggs and eating the candy inside.

The most recent incident was in Windsor, where a bear could be seen eating candy straight from the egg.

A spokesperson for DEEP says that bears’ having easy access to food can lead to bears becoming habituated, comfortable, and unafraid of people.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

