SCHP: Motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington

file photo
file photo(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash along I-20 took the life of a motorcyclist.

Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. Friday to a wreck in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the 133-mile marker, which is about four miles south of Darlington.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a Freightliner box truck and a Kawasaki motorcycle were heading east on I-20 when the motorcycle hit the back of the box truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The person’s name will be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

