Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Pelicans postpone Saturday's game due to inclement weather

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decided to postpone their game on Saturday due to the rainy weather.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decided to postpone their game on Saturday due to the rainy weather.(Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The rain on Saturday will keep the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from taking the field.

The team announced that the game slated for 6:50 p.m. against the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

MORE INFORMATION | Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ ticket/weather policy

The game will be made up in Charleston at a date that has yet to be determined.

For those who had tickets for Saturday’s game, you can exchange the tickets for a future Pelicans home game for this season or any subsequent seasons.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball to play doubleheader Friday due to rainy Saturday forecast
CCU Football Media Day
Coastal Carolina spring football game canceled over weather concerns
Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.
Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced
Darlington Raceway.
Darlington Raceway, NASCAR star team up with troopers to promote highway safety