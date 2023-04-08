Myrtle Beach Pelicans postpone Saturday's game due to inclement weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The rain on Saturday will keep the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from taking the field.

The team announced that the game slated for 6:50 p.m. against the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up in Charleston at a date that has yet to be determined.

For those who had tickets for Saturday’s game, you can exchange the tickets for a future Pelicans home game for this season or any subsequent seasons.

