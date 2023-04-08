Submit a Tip
Investigators arrest 18-year-old in connection to deadly 2021 Robeson County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a teenager who they said shot and killed a man over a year ago.

Robeson County investigators took the 18-year-old Lumberton man into custody on Friday night in connection to the shooting death of Christian Chavis.

Back in November 2021, Pembroke police officers and Robeson County deputies were called to Lumbee Street where they found Chavis dead from a gunshot wound.

A joint investigation determined that the incident started around Beam Road in Lumberton.

Deputies said at the time of the shooting, the suspect was 17 years old.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

