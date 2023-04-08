Hundreds of runners take on rain, wind, cold temperatures during ‘Race for the Inlet’

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of runners didn’t let Saturday’s dreary weather keep them from taking part in a Murrells Inlet tradition.

More than 300 runners geared up with their running shoes rain gear to compete in the 16th Annual Race for the Inlet: Bunny Edition.

“Beautiful day, beautiful weather. Exercise, friends, energy. It’s going to be great,” said runner Michael Brag

“The wind was a little bit challenging. I’ve definitely run more in the cold and more in the rain, so I think the wind is the hardest,” said first-time runner Amber Katherine.

Each year the Murrells Inlet 2020 organization holds the 5K race at Morse Park Landing, which is right next to Hot Fish Club.

Proceeds from the event will help with community revitalization efforts, with a focus on the conservation of the natural environment.

While some runners shared the same goal for running, others came out with different motivations.

“I’ve lost 90 pounds, and with that, I will be able to manage my thyroids, and also, I was signed up for pre-diabetes and so I was able to come out of the pre-diabetes, so I’m doing this for my health,” said runner Sylbia Lee.

“I love running, I guess. I never thought I would be this type of person, but here I am in the rain and cold,” said Katherine.

Organizers said the ultimate goal is to bring the community together which happened, even in the rain.

Murrells Inlet 2020 is already preparing for its next event on April 23, which will be a clean-up to clear out trash that is thrown around the marsh and the community.

