Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hundreds of runners take on rain, wind, cold temperatures during ‘Race for the Inlet’

300 people came out for the 3.1 mile race despite the weather conditions
300 people came out for the 3.1 mile race despite the weather conditions(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of runners didn’t let Saturday’s dreary weather keep them from taking part in a Murrells Inlet tradition.

More than 300 runners geared up with their running shoes rain gear to compete in the 16th Annual Race for the Inlet: Bunny Edition.

“Beautiful day, beautiful weather. Exercise, friends, energy. It’s going to be great,” said runner Michael Brag

“The wind was a little bit challenging. I’ve definitely run more in the cold and more in the rain, so I think the wind is the hardest,” said first-time runner Amber Katherine.

Each year the Murrells Inlet 2020 organization holds the 5K race at Morse Park Landing, which is right next to Hot Fish Club.

Proceeds from the event will help with community revitalization efforts, with a focus on the conservation of the natural environment.

While some runners shared the same goal for running, others came out with different motivations.

“I’ve lost 90 pounds, and with that, I will be able to manage my thyroids, and also, I was signed up for pre-diabetes and so I was able to come out of the pre-diabetes, so I’m doing this for my health,” said runner Sylbia Lee.

“I love running, I guess. I never thought I would be this type of person, but here I am in the rain and cold,” said Katherine.

Organizers said the ultimate goal is to bring the community together which happened, even in the rain.

Murrells Inlet 2020 is already preparing for its next event on April 23, which will be a clean-up to clear out trash that is thrown around the marsh and the community.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Following a two-hour visitation, a memorial service was held for Scott Dubis on Saturday at...
Services held for Summerville native killed in Syria
file photo
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington