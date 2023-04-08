Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey engaged to longtime girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and current San Francisco 49ers star, got engaged this week to his now fiancé Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey and Culpo, a model, had been together for about three years before he popped the question.

Judging by an Instagram post, the proposal came on April 2.

Former Panthers teammate Brian Burns commented on the post, as well as ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter and 49ers tight end George Kittle, as a host of celebrities wished the couple well.

McCaffrey spent his first five full seasons with the Panthers, before he was traded to San Francisco midway through this past campaign.

During his time in Carolina, he rushed for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns, and added 3,292 receiving yards and 18 more scores.

His 50 total touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most in franchise history.

Also Read: Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million

Watch continuous live news coverage:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.