Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey engaged to longtime girlfriend

The former Panthers running back recently proposed to Olivia Culpo.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By Skye Adair
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and current San Francisco 49ers star, got engaged this week to his now fiancé Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey and Culpo, a model, had been together for about three years before he popped the question.

Judging by an Instagram post, the proposal came on April 2.

Former Panthers teammate Brian Burns commented on the post, as well as ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter and 49ers tight end George Kittle, as a host of celebrities wished the couple well.

McCaffrey spent his first five full seasons with the Panthers, before he was traded to San Francisco midway through this past campaign.

During his time in Carolina, he rushed for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns, and added 3,292 receiving yards and 18 more scores.

His 50 total touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most in franchise history.

Also Read: Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million

Watch continuous live news coverage:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2 arrests made after IOP beach shooting; City council holds emergency meeting
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2 arrests made after IOP beach shooting; City council holds emergency meeting
BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and...
Crews restore power to nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decided to postpone their game on Saturday due to the rainy weather.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans postpone Saturday's game due to inclement weather