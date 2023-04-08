FIRST ALERT: Cold and damp Saturday followed by improvements for Easter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather is just going to be downright awful today. It’s going to be cold, breezy, and rainy this afternoon. However, we’ll see some improvements tomorrow for Easter.

TODAY

Thanks to Friday’s cold front, we’re seeing much cooler air this weekend. Now that same front, has stalled off the coastline, which will keep funneling moisture to our area. We start the day in the upper 40s to near 50, temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the lower to middle 50s by Saturday afternoon. Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on throughout the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing.

Cold and damp Saturday (WMBF)

EASTER

Easter Sunday will start off with lingering mist and drizzle and light rain that slowly tapers off through the day. The latest model data this morning keeps the rain chances along the Grand Strand around through at least the first half of the day. A few breaks in those showers should arrive by the afternoon plans on Sunday. We will still remain cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Weather improving on Easter (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We’re expecting quiet weather ahead next week. Cloud continue to clear out, as we’ll see nothing sunshine and blue skies for most of the week with temperatures slowly returning in the 70s across our area.

