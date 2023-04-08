Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CrossFit Inside Out members carry weights for 600-meter walk for Good Friday

CrossFit Inside Out members carry weights for 600-meter walk for Good Friday
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many are starting Easter Weekend by marking Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Some local Crossft Inside Out members commemorated the day by carrying 95-pound barbell weights on their backs for nearly 600 meters.

Members said they carried the weights in honor of the weight and distance Jesus carried the cross to Calvary.

“I’m so grateful that He did that for me and so the whole time my motivation was all about gratitude. He did for me what I couldn’t do for myself. If it weren’t for Christ, my life wouldn’t be what it is today,” Tim Blevins with Crossfit Inside Out said.

Millions of people will be closing out the holiday weekend by celebrating Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
300 people came out for the 3.1 mile race despite the weather conditions
Hundreds of runners take on rain, wind, cold temperatures during ‘Race for the Inlet’
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Following a two-hour visitation, a memorial service was held for Scott Dubis on Saturday at...
Services held for Summerville native killed in Syria
file photo
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington