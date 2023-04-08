Crews restore power to nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Santee Cooper customers were in the dark on Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.
According to the utility company’s map, most power outages were in the Cherry Grove Beach area.
MORE INFORMATION | Santee Cooper Power Outage Map
The company said that the outages were due to an electrical equipment failure.
Crews were able to restore power around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.