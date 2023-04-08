Submit a Tip
Crews restore power to nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach

BTU crews are still working to replace damaged equipment. They are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Santee Cooper customers were in the dark on Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.

According to the utility company’s map, most power outages were in the Cherry Grove Beach area.

The company said that the outages were due to an electrical equipment failure.

Crews were able to restore power around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

