Crews restore power to nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Santee Cooper customers were in the dark on Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.

According to the utility company’s map, most power outages were in the Cherry Grove Beach area.

MORE INFORMATION | Santee Cooper Power Outage Map

The company said that the outages were due to an electrical equipment failure.

Crews were able to restore power around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.