Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a week in the hospital, a man has died from injuries sustained in a crash near Highway 544 according to the Horry County Coroner.

Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed 80-year-old Wayne Mansfield was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center on March 28th just before 3 p.m., after a crash at the intersection of Prestwick Club Drive and Highway 544.

Mansfield succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries on Friday afternoon.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for further details about the crash and we will update the story as those details come in.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

