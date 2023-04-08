Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Armed and dangerous’: Robeson County man wanted, accused of killing girlfriend

Richardo Clark
Richardo Clark(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man who they said killed his girlfriend.

Authorities were called Friday night to Riley Circle in Lumberton for a domestic dispute. Minutes after the call, Robeson County E911 operators received a second call about a person being shot.

When deputies, they found 34-year-old Zonna Locklear dead inside her home.

Richardo Clark, 34, of Pembroke, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters Clark should call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Those who know Clark’s whereabouts are also asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Coroner: Driver dies in hospital after crash on Highway 544

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Cold and damp Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Cold and damp Saturday followed by improvements for Easter
file photo
SCHP: Motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting