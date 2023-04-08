‘Armed and dangerous’: Robeson County man wanted, accused of killing girlfriend

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man who they said killed his girlfriend.

Authorities were called Friday night to Riley Circle in Lumberton for a domestic dispute. Minutes after the call, Robeson County E911 operators received a second call about a person being shot.

When deputies, they found 34-year-old Zonna Locklear dead inside her home.

Richardo Clark, 34, of Pembroke, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters Clark should call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Those who know Clark’s whereabouts are also asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.