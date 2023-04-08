Submit a Tip
6 injured, police detain several people in Isle of Palms shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say six people have been taken to a hospital Friday evening after a shooting on the Isle of Palms.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed there was a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd.

ISLE OF PALMS SHOOTING

BREAKING NEWS: Isle of Palms Police are expected to give a briefing shortly on a shooting that injured four people. The mayor said one person is in custody and police have said several have been detained while they work to determine whether they were involved. MORE>> https://bit.ly/43diAcO

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, April 7, 2023

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people are in custody, but they cannot yet confirm whether the gunman is in custody. Several weapons have been collected, but it’s not clear if any were actually involved in the shooting.

EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Cornett says a total of six people were injured. Storen said some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims are in their teens. At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

