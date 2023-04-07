Three-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 90; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has blocked lanes along a busy road in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 90 near International Drive for a crash involving three cars.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The crash has caused some back-ups along Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area while first responders clear the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

