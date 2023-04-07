Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Three-car crash blocks lanes along Highway 90; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 90 near...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 90 near International Drive for a crash involving three cars.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has blocked lanes along a busy road in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11 a.m. Friday to Highway 90 near International Drive for a crash involving three cars.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The crash has caused some back-ups along Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area while first responders clear the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn
Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Horry County Planning Commission is recommending approval of a rezoning request that could...
Horry County Planning Commission recommends approval for rezoning Postal Way development project
Troy Bittner
Judge grants motion to revoke bond for former Carolina Pines RV Resort manager