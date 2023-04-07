Payphones available for patrons to use at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the cornerstones of the Masters experience is that you can’t use your cell phone on the golf course at all.

But, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get in touch with someone if you need to.

It’s not unusual to see long lines around the golf course at Augusta National but, a line you probably haven’t seen in a while is one for a payphone.

“I haven’t had to use a payphone since 2004 maybe.”

These landlines are offered as a complimentary service for patrons but, many say using one took some getting used to again.

“I haven’t seen a payphone in so long, it’s just so funny. I immediately called my grandparents, my mom, nobody picked up, but I left them some cute voicemails,” said Brice Syssac, visiting from New York City.

For those of you who may not have used a landline in a while, they’re pretty simple here at Augusta National, all you have to do is pick up the phone, dial one, and the number you want to call.

“I told the kids, you’ve got to call someone when we go up there. That’s the thing, you can call anyone in the world for free, right? Yeah!” said London Collins, Sherelle Jackson, and Camille Scott, who are from Augusta.

Patrons also tell me they’ve put effort into remembering phone numbers.

“In the age of cell phones, it’s not like you just memorize everyone’s number anymore, it used to be, you just knew everyone’s number, but now, I had to write them down and double check that they’re the right ones,” said Zac Buffalini, visiting from Atlanta.

The phones ring if someone calls back.

Of course, lots of patrons left voicemails for their loved ones if they didn’t recognize the number with caller ID…. Regardless, they say it’s still worth it to check in.

“I just wanted to call my wife and let her know I’m not dead!” said Ryan Ross, visiting from Melissa, Texas.

The Masters providing the opportunity to hang up and fully focus on the patron experience.

