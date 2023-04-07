Submit a Tip
NICU babies celebrate first Easter at Mission Hospital

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mission Hospital in Asheville had an Easter celebration brought to them.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of North Carolina’s littlest residents celebrated their first Easter this week.

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mission Hospital in Asheville had an Easter celebration brought to them.

Mission Hospital said Preemies of the Carolinas, a group that provides support for families with NICU babies, gave onesies, books, stuffed peeps and Easter bunnies to the babies.

Families were able to capture precious pictures to share with loved ones while they wait to bring their newborns home from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

