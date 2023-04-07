Myrtle Beach officials work to increase road safety after survey shows S.C. among worst for cyclist-driver relationships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to a survey, cyclists rank South Carolina as one of the places with the worst cyclists and driver relationships.

Bisnar Chasem a Californian law firm, conducted a survey that shows cyclists rate their relationships with drivers at 5.1 out of 10, below the national average in South Carolina.

South Carolina ranked third in the top ten worst cyclist and driver relationships.

Here in Myrtle Beach, city officials are adding more safety for cyclists and pedestrians, so expect to see some areas in Myrtle Beach with more pedestrian and cyclist signage.

“We want people to understand one bicyclist accident is way too many. So as a driver, you need to be safe and watch out or the bicyclist, and the bicyclist will need to abide by the rules and watch out for the drivers and pedestrians,” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The city has already announced it will be installing new flashing crosswalk signs on Coventry Boulevard.

Grand Strand cyclists look forward to the increased caution and safety measures, wanting to get from point A to point B without fearing for their well-being.

“We like to be seen,” said cyclist Eric Partin “If you get hit they are bigger than you are and faster than you are.”

In addition to getting more new signs for the multipurpose path on Grand Park Lake. We could start seeing these new changes in about 4 to 6 weeks.

This is in an effort between the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department to increase safety for tourists and residents in Myrtle Beach.

Both agencies are also working on a new safety brochure to remind drivers about pedestrians and cyclists. A bicycle road map is also in the works for the next several months.

Myrtle Beach Police Department Sgt. Tom Vest hopes this could help bring more awareness to tourists and residents.

“You know we get used to driving in cars, and every year we have the beautiful weather come back and everyone starts going outside and they start riding bicycles and walking. It’s a good reminder for everybody to share the road and work together for safety because without it somebody is going to get hurt,” said Vest.

It’s not just drivers that have to do their part, cyclist will also have to abide by the rules and make sure others can see them while on the road.

“I like blinky lights on the front and on the back. That way at least there is something blinking beside you,” said Partin.

WMBF News reached out to the S.C. Department of Transportation for data regarding cyclist and pedestrian incidents and we are still awaiting a response. We will update the story as those details become available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.