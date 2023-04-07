Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s latest hiring campaign looks to hire more women

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspiring anyone to become a firefighter is one of the goals of a hiring event the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is hosting next week.

Leaders want more women to apply for the roles. The U.S. Fire Administration said only 5% of all career firefighters are women.

Georgia Speier, a firefighter and EMT with Myrtle Beach Fire, shared what it means to encourage other little girls about potentially entering the field when they get older.

“I think that most little girls haven’t even considered that they wouldn’t be able to enter this career so I think that just reminding all kids that they can be whatever they want to be they just have to put in that work and find that drive and find that passion,” said Speier.

Speier said although the department wants to hire more females, it doesn’t mean they will be treated any differently than their male counterparts, and that’s exactly how she said it should be.

“Myrtle Beach Fire and most other departments hold both male and female candidates to the same standards, so I appreciate that because I don’t think that it’s something we necessarily notice in our day-to-day although we are definitely a minority I don’t think it affects our ability to perform and to do the job at hand.”

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will hold a women’s recruitment event next Wednesday, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to educate and inspire more women to join. It’s a chance to ask questions and get an up close and personal look on the inside of what the job is like.

