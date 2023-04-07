Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Makes you pause in this busy world’: Carolina Forest church hosts Good Friday day of self-reflection

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Life moves fast and for many, that means missing out on moments to reflect on life, a Carolina Forest church wanted to combat that by hosting a day of self-reflection.

The Celebration Presbyterian Church hosted a Journey To The Cross event.

“When we’ve had people walk out just they’re very reflective they’re very appreciative,” Cecilia Evans, the Elder of Celebration for Celebration Presbyterian Church. “Just makes you pause in this busy world and really think about where you’re at in your journey with Christ and how you can do better.”

The journey was a self-guided, prayerful walk-through of Christ’s last days on earth.

Through thirteen reflection stations, the walk provided an opportunity for all participants to shut out the noise and distractions of their life and quietly listen to the spirit of god.

“There are thirteen stations that you go through and it learns a little bit about each of these, and really a time to reflect about how Christ interacts in your life, and how you can serve the lord better as you get into the community and move forward and thank him for dying for our sins,” said Evans.

