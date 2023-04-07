Submit a Tip
Madalina Cojocari: Police host vigil on birthday of missing Cornelius girl

She was last seen by the public shortly before Thanksgiving in 2022.
Newly-unsealed warrants have shed more light on the case of the missing girl.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Police Department is hosting a vigil for missing now 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

The vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. April 11, 2023, at the police department’s westside parking lot at 21440 Catawba Avenue.

» WBTV will live stream the vigil in full starting at 5:00 p.m. on the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Search “WBTV” in your app store and download it for free. You can find more information here.

She was last seen by the public getting off the bus before Thanksgiving 2022 but wasn’t reported missing until weeks later. Since then, Cornelius officers, the SBI, and the FBI have been searching for the missing pre-teen.

Cojocari’s mother and stepfather were arrested for failing to report her disappearance.

Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

