LIST: Grand Strand events canceled due to rainy Easter weekend
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Easter bunny is making its way to town but so is the rain.
Here’s a list of the canceled events in the Grand Strand that were set for Easter weekend, and some that are still happening rain or shine.
Saturday, April 8:
Canceled Events:
- Coastal Carolina Spring Game
- Marshwalk Masters Tournament (rescheduled 4/15)
- Smoke on the Beach BBQ Competition
- Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt & Kids Fair
- Langston Baptist Church Easter Egg Drop
Events Happening Rain or Shine:
- Myrtle Beach Spring Fest from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Ripley’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 – 10 a.m.
- Race for the Inlet Bunny Run Edition starts at 8 a.m.
Events Still to Be Determined:
- 41st Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt
- Pawley’s Island Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, April 9
Events Happening Rain or Shine:
- LuLu’s Easter Egg Dash from 1 – 3 p.m.
