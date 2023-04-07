Submit a Tip
LIST: Grand Strand events canceled due to rainy Easter weekend

By Makayla Evans
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Easter bunny is making its way to town but so is the rain.

Here’s a list of the canceled events in the Grand Strand that were set for Easter weekend, and some that are still happening rain or shine.

Saturday, April 8:

Canceled Events:

  • Coastal Carolina Spring Game
  • Marshwalk Masters Tournament (rescheduled 4/15)
  • Smoke on the Beach BBQ Competition
  • Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt & Kids Fair
  • Langston Baptist Church Easter Egg Drop

Events Happening Rain or Shine:

  • Myrtle Beach Spring Fest from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 – 10 a.m.
  • Race for the Inlet Bunny Run Edition starts at 8 a.m.

Events Still to Be Determined:

  • 41st Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt
  • Pawley’s Island Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 9

Events Happening Rain or Shine:

  • LuLu’s Easter Egg Dash from 1 – 3 p.m.

