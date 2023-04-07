Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge grants motion to revoke bond for former Carolina Pines RV Resort manager

Troy Bittner
Troy Bittner(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The former manager of a Conway area RV resort must now stay in jail after documents show he violated the conditions of his bond.

A judge on Thursday granted a motion to revoke Toy Bittner’s bond.

Authorities arrested Bittner in September 2022 and charged him with five counts of wire fraud charges in connection to a scheme at Carolina Pines RV Resort.

An indictment shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he stole nearly $1 million by initiating refunds as if a guest had canceled their reservation, and instead of directing refunds to the credit cards on file, Bittner would instead issue the refunds to his own personal credit cards.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was given a $20,000 bond following his first arrest under several conditions.

But federal documents show that Bittner failed to refrain from using illegal drugs, submit to random drug testing and failed to comply with the location monitoring program.

In a new document submitted on Thursday, it states the “defendant admitted to violations of bond conditions. Based upon significant number of violations, revocation of bond is appropriate.”

Bittner will now remain detained, and he is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

