It’s tee time for the 13th Annual MarshWalk Masters on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Put on your knickers and putt your way through MarshWalk Masters with us on April 15th, 2023.

Make sure you dress to impress in your finest golfing attire. Prizes will be awarded to winners of the golf tournament and our best dressed attendee.

Pre-registration is open online through April 13th at https://www.eventbrite.com/…/13th-annual-marshwalk…

The first 100 participants who pre-register will be guaranteed an event shirt, limited sizes available for pickup at registration.

Each round is $20 per person. Children under 18 may participate with a registered adult.

Check-in and day-of registration will be from 2pm-5pm, between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s.

Participants may purchase as many rounds and mulligans as they would like.

Participants will play each of the nine holes along the MarshWalk.

Enjoy drink and appetizer specials along the way! Holes will be open from 3pm-7pm. The lowest score wins!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.