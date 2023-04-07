FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures, clouds and rain chances arrive today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front delivers major changes to the forecast starting today and into Easter weekend. The forecast is going to be gloomy, cool & damp.

TODAY

Clouds thicken up today as temperatures climb into the middle 70s. The changes begin to arrive as a cold front drops through the area from north to south through the day. Temperatures will be at their warmest around lunchtime. Once the front passes through, winds will shift out of the northeast and temperatures will drop into the 60s and 50s by this evening.

A mix of sun and clouds with increasing cloud cover. Rain chances increase this afternoon & into the evening. (WMBF)

As the front moves through the area, expect the coverage of showers to increase. Rain chances climb to 30% this afternoon for the Grand Strand and 40% for the inland areas. It’s important to note the best rain chances today will be inland but showers will increase overnight and into Saturday morning.

Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

Cloudy, cool & wet. That’s the forecast for Saturday in a nutshell. Winds will be breezy on Saturday as that northeast wind starts our day in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a few degrees into the low-middle 50s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool and Saturday is cloudy and damp. Rain chances are at 100%. (WMBF)

Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on throughout the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing. Saturday is a 100% chance of rain. We don’t forecast it often, but everyone will see the rain tomorrow.

Saturday is gross. (WMBF)

Easter Sunday will start off with lingering mist and drizzle and light rain that slowly tapers off through the day. The latest model data this morning keeps the rain chances around through at least the first half of the day. A few breaks in those showers should arrive by the middle of the day. Those afternoon plans look to be drier for Sunday but we will remain cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. It’s a good idea to keep those Easter plans indoors, especially with the cool temperatures.

A light mist & drizzle will be around for AT LEAST the first half of the day for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will be holding onto showers early before everyone dries out around midday. (WMBF)

