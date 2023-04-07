Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures, clouds and rain chances arrive today

Wet Easter Weekend
Wet Easter Weekend(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front delivers major changes to the forecast starting today and into Easter weekend. The forecast is going to be gloomy, cool & damp.

TODAY

Clouds thicken up today as temperatures climb into the middle 70s. The changes begin to arrive as a cold front drops through the area from north to south through the day. Temperatures will be at their warmest around lunchtime. Once the front passes through, winds will shift out of the northeast and temperatures will drop into the 60s and 50s by this evening.

A mix of sun and clouds with increasing cloud cover. Rain chances increase this afternoon &...
A mix of sun and clouds with increasing cloud cover. Rain chances increase this afternoon & into the evening.(WMBF)

As the front moves through the area, expect the coverage of showers to increase. Rain chances climb to 30% this afternoon for the Grand Strand and 40% for the inland areas. It’s important to note the best rain chances today will be inland but showers will increase overnight and into Saturday morning.

Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon & evening.
Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon & evening.(WMBF)

EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

Cloudy, cool & wet. That’s the forecast for Saturday in a nutshell. Winds will be breezy on Saturday as that northeast wind starts our day in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a few degrees into the low-middle 50s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool and Saturday is cloudy and damp. Rain chances are at 100%.
Temperatures will be cool and Saturday is cloudy and damp. Rain chances are at 100%.(WMBF)

Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on throughout the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing. Saturday is a 100% chance of rain. We don’t forecast it often, but everyone will see the rain tomorrow.

Saturday is gross.
Saturday is gross.(WMBF)

Easter Sunday will start off with lingering mist and drizzle and light rain that slowly tapers off through the day. The latest model data this morning keeps the rain chances around through at least the first half of the day. A few breaks in those showers should arrive by the middle of the day. Those afternoon plans look to be drier for Sunday but we will remain cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. It’s a good idea to keep those Easter plans indoors, especially with the cool temperatures.

A light mist & drizzle will be around for AT LEAST the first half of the day for the Grand...
A light mist & drizzle will be around for AT LEAST the first half of the day for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will be holding onto showers early before everyone dries out around midday.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn
Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video
beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Beautiful Thursday, gloomy forecast expected for Easter weekend
Turning wet and cold.
FIRST ALERT: Changes begin Friday as weather turns much colder and wetter for the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful day ahead, gross Easter weekend ahead