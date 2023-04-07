DHEC declines final review for two Horry County assisted livings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County assisted living facilities are on the brink of shutting down.

Documents obtained by WMBF News through the Freedom of Information Act show DHEC denied the license renewal for Inlet Oaks an assisted living facility in Murrells Inlet on Feb. 3.

The department also revoked the license for Oaks of Loris due to multiple violations, which include unsanitary conditions inside residents’ rooms, along with mold and mildew.

Both assisted living facilities are now under new management. The facilities requested a final review with DHEC on Feb. 21.

On March 16, DHEC’s Board declined to hold a Final Review Conference on these matters, which would make the staff’s decision (the denial of the license renewal and the Administrative Order) final, unless the facilities contest this decision with the Administrative Law Court (ALC).

In a statement o WMBF News, DHEC said, “The facilities have 30 calendar days (beginning with the date the notice is mailed to them that the Final Review Conference is declined) to contest the decision with ALC.”

They also said, “DHEC is working directly with Inlet Oaks and Oaks of Loris on a resolution that ensures the health and safety of their residents.”

Currently, Capture Cares is the new management company that is responsible for Oaks of Loris.

Employee Terry McLean told WMBF News, she was blindsided by this decision from the department.

“I feel like we’re being harassed and I feel like they’re pressing in on us for no reason after they’ve seen the improvements, they’ve stated that there’s been much improvement here,” McLean said.

DHEC said the ultimate goal is to have the facilities operate in compliance with the current regulations to ensure residents are provided with safe, quality care.

McLean said she and her staff are doing everything possible to keep their residents and facilities running.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.