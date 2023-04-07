Submit a Tip
Cornelius police to mark 12th birthday of Madalina Cojocari

She was last seen by the public shortly before Thanksgiving in 2022.
Newly-unsealed warrants have shed more light on the case of the missing girl.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Police Department is hosting a birthday celebration for missing soon-to-be 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

The celebration will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at the police department’s westside parking lot at 21440 Catawba Avenue.

She was last seen by the public getting off the bus before Thanksgiving 2022 but wasn’t reported missing until weeks later. Since then, Cornelius officers, the SBI and the FBI have been searching for the missing pre-teen.

Cojocari’s mother and stepfather were arrested for failing to report her disappearance.

Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

