Coastal Carolina baseball to play doubleheader Friday due to forecasted inclement weather Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Antipated washout weather Saturday has made yet another change to the Coastal Carolina athletics schedule with the baseball team changing their Friday schedule to accommodate the weather.

CCU athletics tweeted the team would be playing a doubleheader Friday beginning at noon, with game 2 set for 45 minutes to an hour following game 1.

The two games are part of a three-game series against Georgia Southern. The Chants defeated the Eagles in game 1 Thursday evening with a 10-4 final.

For more information on schedule changes visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.