Chihuahua with ‘a few screws loose’ needs to find forever home

Anderson County PAWS is looking for the right family for Sporty the chihuahua, who they described as "an interesting guy."
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Employees at Anderson County PAWS aren’t sure what, if anything, is going on inside Sporty the chihuahua’s head.

Hundreds of people have liked and shared pictures of the “wall-eyed” pup posted on the rescue’s Facebook page. But Sporty still needs to find his forever home.

PAWS said “there are a few screws loose” but Sporty is capable of love and is very affectionate with his favorite people.

“Now we totally understand that most people don’t want a crazed chi-chi with a thousand-yard stare running around their home,” the Facebook post states. “But we do believe that there’s someone out there who would love Sporty and give him a good home.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about Sporty, visit Anderson County PAWS.

