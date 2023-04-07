Submit a Tip
Body of a woman found in pond in Scranton community, sheriff says

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman’s body was pulled from a pond Thursday evening in the Scranton community of Florence County according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye said deputies were called to the 1700 block of McAllister Mill Road around 7 p.m. and discovered a woman’s body in a pond behind a home.

The coroner will send the body for autopsy to confirm the cause of death and the identity of the woman.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

