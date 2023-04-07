Body of a woman found in pond in Scranton community, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman’s body was pulled from a pond Thursday evening in the Scranton community of Florence County according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye said deputies were called to the 1700 block of McAllister Mill Road around 7 p.m. and discovered a woman’s body in a pond behind a home.

The coroner will send the body for autopsy to confirm the cause of death and the identity of the woman.

Details are limited at this time.

