Bennettsville man accused of using Snapchat, Fortnite to solicit child porn pleads not guilty

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man entered a plea after being accused of using Snapchat and Fortnite to get inappropriate pictures from a minor.

Dustan Cooper, 32, entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Thursday in federal court.

According to online records, Cooper received a copy of the indictment and indicated that he understood the charges against him.

He is also out on a $30,000 bond as long as he abides by certain conditions which includes home detention, he can’t be around a minor child unless his parents are present and he can’t possess or use any internet accessible device.

A criminal complaint shows that in Nov. 2022, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office received information that a minor was in communication with Cooper and the two exchanged nude pictures over Snapchat and Fortnite.

FBI subpoenas revealed the Snapchat and Fortnite accounts were accessed from an IP address located on Salem Road in Bennettsville.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office also reviewed the minor’s cellphone and found multiple child porn images that were sent to Cooper and also sexually explicit text messages.

Cooper is charged with two counts of transporting or shipping child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of persuading/coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct knowing such visual depiction would be transported via interstate commerce.

