Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bennettsville man accused of using Snapchat, Fortnite to solicit child porn pleads not guilty

Snapchat
Snapchat(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man entered a plea after being accused of using Snapchat and Fortnite to get inappropriate pictures from a minor.

Dustan Cooper, 32, entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment on Thursday in federal court.

According to online records, Cooper received a copy of the indictment and indicated that he understood the charges against him.

He is also out on a $30,000 bond as long as he abides by certain conditions which includes home detention, he can’t be around a minor child unless his parents are present and he can’t possess or use any internet accessible device.

A criminal complaint shows that in Nov. 2022, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office received information that a minor was in communication with Cooper and the two exchanged nude pictures over Snapchat and Fortnite.

FBI subpoenas revealed the Snapchat and Fortnite accounts were accessed from an IP address located on Salem Road in Bennettsville.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office also reviewed the minor’s cellphone and found multiple child porn images that were sent to Cooper and also sexually explicit text messages.

Cooper is charged with two counts of transporting or shipping child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of persuading/coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct knowing such visual depiction would be transported via interstate commerce.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn
Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video
Waccamaw Dermatology will work to get in touch with all patients regarding records, once they...
‘People are anxious’: Grand Strand dermatologist reacts to taking over 50,000 patient records
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Troy Bittner
Judge grants motion to revoke bond for former Carolina Pines RV Resort manager
.
Judge grants motion to revoke bond for former Carolina Pines RV Resort manager
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
.
Judge sentences man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stabbed South of the Border employee