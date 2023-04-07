Are you ready for Monster Jam!

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monster Jam is the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels.

At the event, you will witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.

This Friday and Saturday they will be a the Florence Center!

Saturday you can go to the Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Plus, The Monster Jam Winner’s Circle Post Event Meet and Greet is your most exclusive opportunity to meet and mingle with the drivers shortly after the event.

Take photos, get autographs and hear competition takeaways from the drivers in a private event space.

Included with your ticket is an official Monster Jam Souvenir 3′x5′ checkered flag, perfect for autographs.

Space is limited so get your tickets now!

