Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall

A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video. (WJLA, VAHIPHOPANDNEWS, TWITTER, LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF, CLASSIFIED GOONS, YOUTUBE, CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULLES, Va. (WJLA) – A 21-year-old man was shot and injured at a mall in Virginia over the weekend while filming a video for his prank-oriented YouTube page.

Tanner Cook was taken to the intensive care unit after he was shot in the stomach.

Authorities said 31-year-old Alan Colie of Leesburg, Virginia, shot Cook. Colie is now charged with multiple felonies.

Video shows Loudoun County deputies moving through Dulles Town Center toward Colie to arrest him as he lies on the floor.

Cook’s father, Jeramy Cook, said his son was making a prank video for his YouTube page.

“They had a phone that was in his face, and they were trying to do a Google Translate prank,” Jeramy Cook said. “I’m sure they were saying something to him that wasn’t, you know, making him laugh or he wasn’t enjoying it. And so, he got mad and he shot my son.”

Cook acknowledged some of his son’s videos can be a little on the edge but said he’s never attacked anyone.

“I know that sometimes in having fun that things go too far, but you know, he’s not physically hurting anybody,” Cook said. “He’s just trying to be a goofball.”

As for whether Cook legally crossed any lines, attorney Christopher Brown said the defendant may claim he felt he was being assaulted.

“It’s not the worst argument in the world when someone approaches you and reaches out at you with an object in their hand,” Brown said. “You know, officers use this all the time as a defense in police shooting cases: ‘When he pulled his hand out, I thought it was a gun, but it was a cellphone.’”

So far, no charges are being brought against Tanner Cook, but prosecutors could explore that option.

Jeramy Cook had this message for the shooting suspect: “I’m trying to lead by example here and say that I forgive the guy that shot my son.”

He said his son will focus on his recovery for now and take a break from YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
.
Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway
.
Judge sentences man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stabbed South of the Border employee
.
Trial postponed for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking
.
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 killings of father, son near Conway area