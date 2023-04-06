Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.(Houston Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say