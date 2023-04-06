Woman, 32, posted false information about active shooter at Florence County middle school, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Facebook post landed a Florence woman in jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Shaquawna Riggins made a Facebook post that had false information about an active shooter at a local middle school.

Investigators said the post caused “mass panic” and a number of families went to the school, creating an unsafe environment.

“Dr. O’Malley and I are committed to keeping our children safe while they are in school,” Sheriff TJ Joye said. “Anyone who interferes with that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Riggins is charged with breach of peace.

