Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trial postponed for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking

Jason Pope
Jason Pope(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for a Florence DJ facing numerous charges in connection to a 2019 human trafficking case has been postponed.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons in Florence County.

The trial is continued to July 17, 2023, at the request of the defense.

The Communications Director for the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General said information on the reason behind the postponement was not given yet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Arrest warrants indicate between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County. Investigators allege Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Police reports also showed the Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

Randy Grainger
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 killings of father, son near Conway area
Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn
Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video
David Earl Page
Judge sentences man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stabbed South of the Border employee
Marlboro County man charged after weeks-long drug trafficking investigation
Marlboro County man charged after weeks-long drug trafficking investigation