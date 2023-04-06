Trial postponed for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for a Florence DJ facing numerous charges in connection to a 2019 human trafficking case has been postponed.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons in Florence County.

The trial is continued to July 17, 2023, at the request of the defense.

The Communications Director for the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General said information on the reason behind the postponement was not given yet.

Arrest warrants indicate between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County. Investigators allege Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Police reports also showed the Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

