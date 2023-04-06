Third person arrested for slain Horry County father, son testifies about night of killings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several more witnesses took the stand for the second day of testimonies for a man accused of murdering a father and son in 2018.

Police arrested Randy Grainger, 53, in 2020 in connection to the deaths of Robert and Robbie Ford, both of who were found shot to death outside of their home in the Conway area.

Police also arrested Samantha Rabon who was the daughter and half-sister of the victims and Teresa Martin.

Martin was the first witness to testify on Tuesday who has also pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the case. Prosecutors say she was the one who introduced Grainger to Rabon.

Martin told the court Grainger told her to drop him off at the victim’s home to fix their washer and dryer.

She says he then called her to pick him up from the same location and claims he told her he ‘took care of Rabon’s father and brother’.

She says it wasn’t until the next day that she learned Robbie and Robert Ford were shot and killed outside of their home.

The prosecution revealed the motive behind the killings was over inheritance money.

Martin testified that Rabon promised Grainger $20,000 if he killed her father and half-brother.

She also said that she had nothing to do with the murders.

“Defense: " So you had no idea what was going to happen that night? Martin: I knew what she wanted him to do, but I had nothing to do with it. Defense: Why didn’t you call the police after that had happened? Martin: What would you have done? If he had done that to them, what would he have done to me and my family.”

The defense however is questioning her testimony and involvement, as she says she dropped Grainger off at Ford’s home and picked him up on the side of the road after he allegedly killed them.

