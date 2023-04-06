Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach food pantry volunteers brought to tears after community responds to plea for donations after critical shortage

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers at a South Strand food pantry say they’re feeling thankful after receiving much-needed donations over the last few days.

The ‘South Strand Helping Hand’ of Surfside Beach has been feeding 8 to 15 families a day for the last three decades.

Earlier this week, the organization put out a plea on social media for food donations because their shelves were nearly bare.

On Thursday, organizers said that the post has inspired many people to help out and their shelves are full once again.

“I don’t know how many times I cried this week,” said Kathy Bohn, the Food Coordinator Manager said. “People brought in so much food this time when I showed the pictures of our empty shelves people just got inspired I think God was tapping him on the shoulder and said you can do this and so all the canned goods and non-perishable there, that comes from our community.”

The South Strand Helping Hand is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Organizers said they’re still in need of peanut butter and other condiments, along with meats and fresh produce.

