Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina House passes teacher parental leave bill

The bill was passed 113-0 and faces one more routine approval before being sent to the Senate.
South Carolina house passes teacher paid leave bill
South Carolina house passes teacher paid leave bill(Mary Green)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill allowing teachers or other school district staff up to six weeks of paid leave when they give birth or adopt a child.

The bill was passed 113-0 and faces one more routine approval before being sent to the Senate.

It mirrors a law passed last year that allowed parental leave for state employees. But the General Assembly didn’t include educators in that proposal and teachers were angry.

The House proposal allows teachers who give birth or are the primary caretakers of an adopted child six weeks of paid leave. The other parent can take up to two weeks and parents who foster a child in state custody also are eligible for two weeks of leave.

A number of school districts worried about how to pay for the leave, but supporters said they already have to pay for long-term substitutes and for sick leave. Plus, districts across the state have a total of about $1.5 billion in reserve accounts they can tap.

Teacher groups backed the bill, saying their surveys show teachers tend to begin looking to leave the classroom around the time they start families and providing leave could stem that tide.

If the bill becomes law, South Carolina would be the first state in the Southeast with parental leave for teachers, according to the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

A 30-year-old federal law allows up to 12 weeks of parental leave, but it is not paid.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.
Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced
Marlboro County man charged after weeks-long drug trafficking investigation
Marlboro County man charged after weeks-long drug trafficking investigation
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority