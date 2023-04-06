Robeson Community College hosts annual ‘Trauma Rodeo’ for students in the medical field

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - On Wednesday, Robeson Community College put students to the test at an annual training event.

“Real Life Scenarios for Real-Life Situations” was the purpose of RCC’s Trauma Rodeo for EMS Degree Program students.

It was a day in the life of health career students.

Janea Hicks, a Paramedic Student at RCC said she took what she learned in her classes and applied it in real time at the Trauma Rodeo event.

“You definitely get nervous, but I think that’s the point, it’s supposed to make us nervous, supposed to kind of get our adrenaline up,” said Hicks. “Kind of gives us the exposure, so it helps alleviate some of the nerves. Practice always makes perfect, so we’re out here practicing as we play,” she added.

School leaders said The Trauma Rodeo is the closest to real-life experiences students a part of the EMS Degree Program will get before stepping into the workforce.

From helicopter landings from Regional Medical Center to working alongside Physician residents from UNC Southeastern, students treated patients brought in from ambulances in unknown emergency situations,

Brad Lawson, the EMS Program Coordinator described the practice training events as full-circle moments for the near future.

“We’re trying to reinforce the education that the student has received here at Robinson Community College,” he said. “When they came in, they may not realize just how far they’ve come in their educational journey, and a lot of this is about confidence building and being able to operate under stress as they’re preparing to take their final exams. It gives them the realization that they have probably learned more than they thought they have.”

For Hicks, it’s something she said solidified everything.

“I feel proud at the end of it really because I know that had great teachers and I’ve studied hard,” she said.” “I’m doing everything I need to. It feels nice to know that we’re actually performing and doing what we’re supposed to do and getting where we’re supposed to go. It gives us a confidence boost like we can do it, it gives us a heads up of what’s in our future for us.”

Hicks said she looks forward to finishing the program this May with her Associate degree in Emergency Medical Science with goals of becoming a Paramedic and progressing through the EMS field.

